Drinking Beer? Drop Off Your Empties For Great Local Causes!

Do you consider yourself a “beer” drinker? Love the suds?

GOOD NEWS EVERYONE!

If you’ve polished off your 24 and want to get some more, various locations of the Beer Store across Barrie are putting empties to the right causes!

Empties that will be returned to the Mapleview, Anne Street, Yonge Street, and Blake Street locations of the beer store, the proceeds will be donated directly to RVH and the Barrie Food Bank!

To date, the donations have raised 32 THOUSAND for RVH and 5.5 THOUSAND FOR THE FOOD BANK!

So you know what to do. Get some brews, empty your box, and DROP IT OFF Y’ALL!