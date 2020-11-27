Drinking Hot Chocolate Makes You Smarter!

Not only does a new study say that drinking hot chocolate can make you smarter, but it also makes you a faster thinker!

In a study of 18 men, researchers at the University of Birmingham found that drinking cocoa improved participants’ ability to quickly solve a series of complex mental tests.

The researchers chalk up the brain improvement to a compound called flavanol, which is found naturally in chocolate, according to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Scientific Reports.

The team found that after drinking hot chocolate, participants’ blood oxygenation levels increased up to threefold and that their test times and accuracy rates improved.

They also discovered that every participant’s performance improved when researchers added extra flavanol into normal hot chocolate.

Basically, brainpower is linked to oxygen levels!

