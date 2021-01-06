Drunk Mom Orders Boris Johnson Cardboard Cutout!

Jemma Harvey, mother of two couldn’t help but laugh when she work up to discover a cardboard cutout of British PM Boris Johnson outside her door that she had ordered while drunk!

Jemma had entirely forgotten about the order, which she had made following a night on Zoom with pals. The good news, mom is loving her new friend!

When she went outside to discover a box, she had no idea what it was, having forgotten that she had ordered the PM in the mail.

Jemma says her cardboard Boris is now part of her support bubble and has been keeping her company during the lockdown.

