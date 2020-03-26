Drying Off Your Hands After You Wash Them Matters Too

But did you know that how you dry your hands also matters too? Now, if you’re at home, this isn’t such a big deal- however; for those who are still out in the world, it’s very important.

Did you know that when your hands are wet or even just a little damp, they can pick up more germs then when they’re totally dry? So if you touch something like a doorknob with damp hands, you’re more likely to get sick.

Studies have found that drying off with a towel also removes more germs than just washing alone does. Washing does the heavy lifting. But the friction from the towel helps too, as long as it’s clean.

The one thing you don’t want to do in public bathrooms is use the hand dryers. They tend to kick up a lot of germs into the air, or blow them back onto your hands.

That’s why experts say to use paper towels in public bathrooms if they’re available, and carry a few tissues in your pocket in case they’re not.

You can avoid touching the door handle directly by using a paper towel to open it. Just prop it open with your foot, so you can throw the towel away.