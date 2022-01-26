Listen Live

Dua Lipa Has Postpones Her Toronto and Montreal Shows

Like everything right now, you're going to have to wait a little longer!

By Dirt/Divas

Fans most likely saw this coming, but the two Canadian dates on Dua Lipa’s tour have been rescheduled for the summer.

 

 

Lipa put out a tweet saying, “My loves, I am sorry for any inconvenience, but my shows in Montreal & Toronto are being rescheduled to July 25th & 27th,” the pop star tweeted on Monday. “All tickets will be honoured for the new dates. “I’m sorry we have to wait a bit longer to sing and dance with each other live but I can’t wait to see you all!”

 

 

Full-capacity concerts are currently not allowed in Ontario and Quebec.  Ontario is scheduled to allow full-capacity crowds as of March 14th and Quebec has yet to announce when it may allow a full stadium.

 

 

Lipa announced last September that her Future Nostalgia tour would make three stops in Canada – Montreal’s Bell Centre on Feb. 22, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 23 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on April 1.

 

PHOTO: Courtesy of Facebook

