Dua Lipa Has Postpones Her Toronto and Montreal Shows

Fans most likely saw this coming, but the two Canadian dates on Dua Lipa’s tour have been rescheduled for the summer.

Lipa put out a tweet saying, “My loves, I am sorry for any inconvenience, but my shows in Montreal & Toronto are being rescheduled to July 25th & 27th,” the pop star tweeted on Monday. “All tickets will be honoured for the new dates. “I’m sorry we have to wait a bit longer to sing and dance with each other live but I can’t wait to see you all!”

Full-capacity concerts are currently not allowed in Ontario and Quebec. Ontario is scheduled to allow full-capacity crowds as of March 14th and Quebec has yet to announce when it may allow a full stadium.

Related: Dua Lipa Gets Sued By Paparazzi…

Lipa announced last September that her Future Nostalgia tour would make three stops in Canada – Montreal’s Bell Centre on Feb. 22, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 23 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on April 1.

PHOTO: Courtesy of Facebook