Dwayne Johnson And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Dwayne, his wife, and daughters are all battling the coronavirus but are on the road to recovery and are no longer contagious.

The Rock posted a video message revealing the diagnoses and adding that this is one of the most challenging and difficult things he’s ever had to deal with.

Part of the message says,

“Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I’ve been more than a few times,” he said. “My number one priority is to always protect my family and my loved ones… I wish it was only me that tested positive. “It was my entire family and it was a kick in the gut.”

At the end of the video, Dwayne urges people to follow health guidelines and always wear a mask.