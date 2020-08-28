Dwayne Johnson Postpones Shoe Launch With Under Armour, Following The Shooting Of A Black Man In Wisconsin

Under Armour and The Rock decided to postpone the launch of a new collaboration following the shooting of a black man in Wisconsin.

The move comes after several professional athletes refused to play games on Wednesday and Thursday to protest racial injustice, hitting the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, and now the NHL.

“Out of respect for Jacob Blake & his family, we’ll postpone our @projectrock @underarmour PR3 launch today. I’ll keep you posted on our relaunch date.” “Unbelievable we’re here again. Shot 7xs. In the back. In front of his kids. There’s no progress without humanity.”