Dwayne Johnson Remains On Top Of Forbes Highest-Paid Male Actor List

For the second year in a row, “The Rock” has managed to stay on top of the Forbes’ list as the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

Johnson earned $87.5 million from June 1, 2019, to June 1, 2020, Forbes said. $23.5 million was earned from Netflix to star in movie thriller “Red Notice.” He also benefited from his ‘Project Rock’ fitness wear line for Under Armour Inc.

Ryan Reynolds took the second spot earning $20 million for films and other projects that included another $20 million for Netflix’s “Six Underground.” Ryan made about $71.5 million last year…

Mark Wahlberg took third spot earring $58 million… Rounding out the top 5 was Ben Affleck with $55 million and Vin Diesel at $54 million.