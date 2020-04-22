EARTH DAY-APRIL 22 How Working From Home Can Help The Environment!

For Earth Day… A global poll of over 2000 people was done and found that just over three quarters (75%) believe that working from home is one of the most effective ways to help the environment!

One factor is the commute to and from work with over 75% of people saying that they feel guilty about what theirs and others commuting does to the environment. The average office worker says they would spend on average about an hour daily commuting to their jobs. 84% of people said that they are aware of their carbon footprint and are worried about the environmental impact.

Here is what the poll found on the benefits in working from Home!

Saving time with their commute (72%)

Saving money (65%)

Spending more time with the family (56%)

Feeling happier (45%)

Being more productive (37%)

BUT THE BEST THING ABOUT WORKING FROM HOME

Being close to the kitchen and the ability to get weekend chores out of the way….

More