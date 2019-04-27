Earth Week Clean Up!

Get involved and keep Barrie beautiful! This annual project occurs during Earth Week and is designed to clean up our community, while raising levels of environmental awareness and social responsibility.

Participants are invited to Heritage Park on Saturday, April 27 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help us keep Barrie’s waterfront beautiful. Volunteers will be provided with all the supplies they need for the cleanup. After the waterfront cleanup, volunteers are invited to attend a community BBQ.

No registration required, just show up and help out!