Easter Seals 4th annual Celebrity Slo-Pitch
Barrie Community Sports Complex, 2100 Nursery Rd, Midhurst, ON L0L 1Y2
Event Date: Wednesday 25 September 20 2019
Event Start Time: 8:00am
Event End Time: 5:00pm
Registration: Registration fee is $200 per team (non-refundable/non-receiptable) plus a minimum of $300 per player in fundraising.
Details:
WHAT BASEBALL LEGEND WILL BE STEPPING UP TO PLATE!!
Meridian Credit Union & Century 21 BJ Roth will be hosting 4th Annual Celebrity Slo- Pitch Tournament in support of kids with physical disabilities. Register your team now and don’t miss the chance to hit the field with some former baseball legend; and NHL Greats. Past Celebrities have included: JP Arencibia, Devon Whyte, Al Iafrate, Ron Duguay , Gary Leeman, & Rob Butler: Also provided:
· Access to a personalized team web page and support network to help you and your teammates raise the most money possible
· Weekly opportunities to win prizes recognizing your fundraising efforts
· Team jerseys , hats and gift bags
· Exclusive VIP Draft Breakfast
· Breakfast, lunch and dinner is provided
· Personalized autographs from celebrity participants
· Opportunity for top fundraiser from each team to participate in the Celebrity All-Star game
For more information and to register a team click HERE.