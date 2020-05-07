Eat McDonald’s Fries for a Good Cause
#FriesForGood for Red Cross Canada
Starting Friday, May 8th through May 21, just know that when you eat fries it’s for a good cause.
McDonald’s Canada will donate a portion of the proceeds from all fries sold in Canada to the Canadian Red Cross. This money will be used to support several organizations, including the Canadian Emergency and COVID-19 Response Fund.
From May 8-21, a portion of the proceeds from all fries sold will help support @redcrosscanada. #FriesforGood pic.twitter.com/ikJmq6ZBHZ
— McDonald’s Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) May 6, 2020