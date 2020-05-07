Listen Live

Eat McDonald’s Fries for a Good Cause

#FriesForGood for Red Cross Canada

By Community Line

Starting Friday, May 8th through May 21, just know that when you eat fries it’s for a good cause.

McDonald’s Canada will donate a portion of the proceeds from all fries sold in Canada to the Canadian Red Cross. This money will be used to support several organizations, including the Canadian Emergency and COVID-19 Response Fund.

Related posts

Honda In Alliston Is Revving Up Production Of A New COVID-19 Product!

Proudly Salute Front Line Workers with a Flag from Flags Unlimited

Local Curling Clothing Company Lends A Hand!