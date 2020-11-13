Eating Later At Night Does Not Cause Weight Gain Says New Study

It’s safe to say that we’ve all heard or have been told that eating late at night isn’t good for you and can cause you to pack on the pounds.

According to Insider, while midnight snacking may lead to poorer choices in snack foods, a small study concludes that the timing of the snack won’t actually make you gain weight. Weight gain has more to do with caloric intake and choice of snack.

Over the course of 12 weeks, researchers looked at 41 overweight adults who were on their way to shedding some pounds. Half of the group ate the majority of their total intake before 1 pm while the other half put their focus on the hours after 5 pm.

The participants all ate the same pre-prepared meals throughout the study.

By the study’s end, all of the participants had lost some weight and had lower blood pressure, indicating that it didn’t matter what time they ate their meals.

Amazing!

