Eating Tree Nuts Everyday Can Help Men Have Stronger Swimmers!

Basically, in a nutshell, men should start eating more almonds.

According to a recent study, men who eat tree nuts can change the quality of their sperm.

Diet has long been considered one of the lifestyle and environmental factors that affect sperm quality by researchers over the years.

In the “nut group,” which was randomly selected, the 48 participants were asked to consume 60 grams (roughly 2 ounces) of tree nuts each day for 14 weeks. At the end of the trial, researchers found that sperm quality went way up!

According to the researchers, the findings “provide the first evidence that adding nuts to a regular Western-style diet impacts sperm DNA methylation in specific regions.”

More