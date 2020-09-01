Ed Sheehan Is A Father!
Congratulations to Ed Sheehan and his wife Cherry who welcomes a baby girl!
On Tuesday Ed made the announcement via Instagram, but no pictures of the baby were released.
“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” the proud dad posted to Instagram, sharing a photo of baby socks in navy and gray.
View this post on Instagram
Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x
Earlier this month it was revealed that Cherry was already very pregnant. The pandemic helped them keep the baby news a secret!
The high school sweethearts got married in January of 2019.