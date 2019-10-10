Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry Team Up on World Mental Health Day

Check out this cute video from two of our favourite gingers! Ed Sheeran visits Prince Harry to chat about something very important:

If You Need to Talk

Help is available if you need to talk and you:

are not feeling yourself

are experiencing a crisis

have emotional pain

have thoughts of suicide

know someone who needs help

HERE is a list of crisis centres across Canada.

The Barrie chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association is located at 128 Anne St. (705) 726-5033

Kids’ Help Line

Kids’ Help Line is 1-800-668-6868 and you can text CONNECT to 686868 to chat with a volunteer Crisis Responder 24/7. They also have chat available on their “Always There” app.

Hope for Wellness Help Line

1-855-242-3310

This help line gives free national telephone crisis intervention and counselling support for First Nations and Inuit.

Help can be reached toll-free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-855-242-3310.

For more long-term care, contact a First Nations and Inuit Health regional office

Image: SussexRoyal/Instagram