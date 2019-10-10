Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry Team Up on World Mental Health Day
Gingers Unite!
Check out this cute video from two of our favourite gingers! Ed Sheeran visits Prince Harry to chat about something very important:
Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. There’s no need to suffer in silence – share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer. Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together. #WMHD Check out the accounts below for more resources and support: @Heads_Together @Calmzone @MentalHealthFoundation @CharityNoPanic @SamaritansCharity @YoungMindsUK @GiveUsAShoutInsta @Childline_official @LetsTalkAboutMentalHealth @Jedfoundation @Pandas_UK @Charitysane @MindCharity @TimeToChangeCampaign @RethinkMentalIllness @MentalHealthMates @ActionHappiness @MHFAEngland @DitchTheLabel @TheBlurtFoundation
If You Need to Talk
Help is available if you need to talk and you:
- are not feeling yourself
- are experiencing a crisis
- have emotional pain
- have thoughts of suicide
- know someone who needs help
HERE is a list of crisis centres across Canada.
The Barrie chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association is located at 128 Anne St. (705) 726-5033
Kids’ Help Line
Kids’ Help Line is 1-800-668-6868 and you can text CONNECT to 686868 to chat with a volunteer Crisis Responder 24/7. They also have chat available on their “Always There” app.
Hope for Wellness Help Line
- 1-855-242-3310
- This help line gives free national telephone crisis intervention and counselling support for First Nations and Inuit.
- Help can be reached toll-free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-855-242-3310.
- For more long-term care, contact a First Nations and Inuit Health regional office