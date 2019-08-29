Ed Sheeran Announces That He Is Taking A Break From Music

After his Divided Tour and another successful collaborations album, Ed has announced that he will be taking an 18-month break from music.

He broke the news to fans during his final stop on the road in England says;

“As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months. It’s been a wild one.”

View this post on Instagram Ipswich night #2 ! 📸 @zakarywalters #dividetour A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Aug 25, 2019 at 6:30am PDT

Sheeran took to Instagram and wrote a long post, thanking fans for their support!

The tour saw him play around the world in front of 9 million fans. Ed has performed 280 shows all around the world and the tour grossed more than $775.6 million beating bands like U2, Coldplay and even the Stones!