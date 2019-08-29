Ed Sheeran Announces That He Is Taking A Break From Music
After his Divided Tour and another successful collaborations album, Ed has announced that he will be taking an 18-month break from music.
He broke the news to fans during his final stop on the road in England says;
“As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months. It’s been a wild one.”
Sheeran took to Instagram and wrote a long post, thanking fans for their support!
The tour saw him play around the world in front of 9 million fans. Ed has performed 280 shows all around the world and the tour grossed more than $775.6 million beating bands like U2, Coldplay and even the Stones!
9 million people, 893 days, 46 countries, 175 cities, 260 shows, 268 touring crew, 193265 miles travelled, 2 broken arms, 3 marriages, 4 babies. What a wild ride this Divide tour has been. The whole process of writing the album starting in 2015, then recording it in 2016, promoting it, setting out on the road to play it for all of you guys. It’s so weird to put it to bed and move on. Thank you to everyone involved in this whole Divide process, all the people who helped make the album, all the people who helped promote the album, all the fans who listened and came to watch, this wouldn’t be possible without you. Most of all I want to thank my fantastic touring team, who have given up their lives for 2 and a half years to help me achieve my dreams. Thank you for all of your hard work and constant friendship. The Divide tour – 2017 -2019. Officially the biggest tour of all time, so weird to say that, and we survived it !