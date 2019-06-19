Ed Sheeran Announces Who Is Featured On His New Album No.6 Collaborations Project!

Ed Sheeran’s New Album No.6 Collaborations Projects features some big names.

Last month (May) Ed announced a new album was on the way with Multiple collaborations! His first single to our delight features Justin Bieber! And now he has announced who else is featured on this album.

Camila Cabello and Cardi B, Travis Scott, Eminem and 50 Cent, Skrillex, H.E.R., Stormzy, and many others.

Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project is out July 12th!