Ed Sheeran Is A Father!

On Tuesday Ed made the announcement via Instagram, but no pictures of the baby were released.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” the proud dad posted to Instagram, sharing a photo of baby socks in navy and gray.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Cherry was already very pregnant. The pandemic helped them keep the baby news a secret!

The high school sweethearts got married in January of 2019.