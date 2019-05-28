Ed Sheeran Is On Track To Be Worth A Billion Dollars By The Time He’s 30.

Ed Sheeran’s Divided Tour he sold 5 million tickets which paid out about $434 million which is on going. Forbes has him on their “highest Earners list” in the #3 spot with an estimated worth of $110 million.

He just released a new track with Justin Bieber which is blowing up!

And there’s a new album coming July 12th with many more collaborations! I’d say it’s safe to say that Ed will be worth Billions by 30!