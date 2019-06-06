Ed Sheeran Ketchup Is Perfect!

On Wednesday, Ed Sheeran announced his partnership with Heinz Ketchup called EdChup!

The brand said it will be offering a special edition ketchup bottle — called “EdChup” — as part of its new campaign with the singer!

Ed LOVES Ketchup so much in fact, that he has a tattoo of the company’s logo on his arm!

June 5 is National Ketchup Day. So you could say the timing for the ad rollout was, well, perfect.