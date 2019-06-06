Listen Live

Ed Sheeran Ketchup Is Perfect!

This partnership with Hienz is actually less out of left field than some might think

By Kool Eats

On Wednesday, Ed Sheeran announced his partnership with Heinz Ketchup called EdChup!  

The brand said it will be offering a special edition ketchup bottle — called “EdChup” — as part of its new campaign with the singer!

Ed LOVES Ketchup so much in fact, that he has a tattoo of the company’s logo on his arm!

 

June 5 is National Ketchup Day. So you could say the timing for the ad rollout was, well, perfect.

