ED SHEERAN SAYS BEING “FAT SHAMED” LED TO HIS RECENT WEIGHT LOSS 

Ed Sheeran is speaking out about his body. The superstar says he’s lost 50 pounds, but it’s all because he got tired of being fat shamed.

Sheeran, who is 28-years-old now says the trolling got so bad online -he didn’t want to be in his videos and hated the way he looked.

During an episode of the British podcast “Behind the Medal,” the Grammy-winning musician opened up about the pressure to look like everyone else. The podcast was recorded in September but released this month.