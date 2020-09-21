Eddie Murphy Finally Wins An Emmy For ‘SNL’ Return

Eddie finally returned to SNL after 40 years late last year bringing back some classic characters like Gumby and Buckwheat, earning him his first Emmy!

Eddie picked up the trophy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series!

December’s show was the first time Murphy had appeared on “SNL” since 1984. His first appearance was in 1980.

Murphy took to Twitter to express his gratitude and also gave a shout-out to Lorne Michaels in the video message acceptance Speech!