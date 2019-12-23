Listen Live

Eddie Murphy Returns To SNL 25 Years Later!

It’s Like He Never Left!

By Dirt/Divas

Eddie hit the sound stage bring back many of her beloved characters including Gumby who made an appearance during weekend update as well as Mister Robinson…

Eddie’s opening monolog began with a shot a Bill Cosby….

“If you had told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet,” Murphy said. Murphy was also joined on stage with Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle…

Lizzo was the Music guest and Killed it to say the least!

Second performance was Love Hurts…Truth Hurts reached No.1 on the Billboard charts back in September and according to Billboard,

