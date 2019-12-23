Eddie Murphy Returns To SNL 25 Years Later!

Eddie hit the sound stage bring back many of her beloved characters including Gumby who made an appearance during weekend update as well as Mister Robinson…

Eddie’s opening monolog began with a shot a Bill Cosby….

“If you had told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet,” Murphy said. Murphy was also joined on stage with Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle…

Incredibly Classic Moment! And ChrisRock got my name in there! Lol #SNL https://t.co/4mKyJeTKRT — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 22, 2019

This is a North Pole News special report. pic.twitter.com/oEC54ykckY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 22, 2019

Such a night to remember! Everyone absolutely showed up for this man ❤️ https://t.co/WRu0nFp1Tz — Sudi Green (@Sudi_Green) December 22, 2019

Lizzo was the Music guest and Killed it to say the least!

Second performance was Love Hurts…Truth Hurts reached No.1 on the Billboard charts back in September and according to Billboard,