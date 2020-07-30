Election Barbie Is Here!

Mattel has launched a series of new Barbie dolls inspired by the upcoming US election!

Four new Barbies are being released that will represent a presidential candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser, and a voter.

The new themed dolls are being launched in hopes of inspiring younger kids to take on women’s leadership positions.

The presidential candidate doll is a Black woman in an effort to show kids that anyone can have the most powerful position in the United State if you put your mind to it.

The brand hopes that by normalizing election culture, they can address voter apathy among children as they grow up.

Mattel is also hoping to inspire kids into considering a political future!