Elf On The Shelf Babies Anyone???

Elf on the Shelf has become a Christmas staple around the world since its creation by Carol Aebersold- Author of children’s book The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition.

The idea is that the elves are working as Santa’s spies, watching the children of the house to make sure they’re being good and then reporting back to the North Pole. The magic of the Elf is that he/she moves around the house every night and disappears by Christmas morning-back to the North Pole with Santa.

Elf on the Shelf dolls are everywhere, now with dogs and clothes and accessories, but here’s an accessory that may not be needed…Babies!

Currently there is a shop on Etsy and various other online retailers who are offering up an entire Elf on The Shelf family! They also come with tiny little elf high-chairs and even cribs.

But wait- If the Elf is suppose to be watching your kids- how is he/she going to do that with their own kids?

