Elf on the Shelf Cereal – Available NOW!

The Christmas ‘Elf on the Shelf’ tradition will continue less than a month from now. (We do it at our house, his name is Mookie.)

Kellogg’s has created a ‘Magic Sugar Cookie Cereal’ as part of the Elf on the Shelf brand.

The cereal features sugar cookie flavored red & green star pieces, mini marshmallows and edible glitter.

According to ‘Elf on the Shelf’ on Twitter, (everyone has social media) it’s available now in Canada!

Hi, friends! You can find our cereal this season in Canada, UK, Australia/New Zealand, and the US! — The Elf on the Shelf (@elfontheshelf) October 29, 2019