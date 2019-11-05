Listen Live

Elf on the Shelf Cereal – Available NOW!

It'll make your kid bounce off the shelf

By Darryl on the Drive

The Christmas ‘Elf on the Shelf’ tradition will continue less than a month from now. (We do it at our house, his name is Mookie.)

Kellogg’s has created a ‘Magic Sugar Cookie Cereal’ as part of the Elf on the Shelf brand.

The cereal features sugar cookie flavored red & green star pieces, mini marshmallows and edible glitter.

According to ‘Elf on the Shelf’ on Twitter, (everyone has social media) it’s available now in Canada!

