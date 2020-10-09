Elf On The Shelf Isolation Houses With Quarantine Countdowns

If you have an Elf of the Shelf that visits your home every year, this may be a fun add on…

A crafter from Newfoundland called Moonlight Creations, shared photos of the ‘isolation houses’ she’d made and sells locally, and parents have been praising the idea.

A large jar is given a festive spin with some paint and snow inside, and Moonlight Creations even made a tiny little mask to ensure your elf stays safe.

On the back, nine days are painted so you can count down the quarantine time, after which your playful scamp can come out and wreak havoc.

For the uninitiated, Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas toy which you place in different areas and positions around the home at night to show children Santa’s elves are watching.