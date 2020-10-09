Elf On The Shelf Isolation Houses With Quarantine Countdowns
So your elf can social distance!
If you have an Elf of the Shelf that visits your home every year, this may be a fun add on…
A crafter from Newfoundland called Moonlight Creations, shared photos of the ‘isolation houses’ she’d made and sells locally, and parents have been praising the idea.
A large jar is given a festive spin with some paint and snow inside, and Moonlight Creations even made a tiny little mask to ensure your elf stays safe.
On the back, nine days are painted so you can count down the quarantine time, after which your playful scamp can come out and wreak havoc.
For the uninitiated, Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas toy which you place in different areas and positions around the home at night to show children Santa’s elves are watching.
Elf on the shelf isolation house! Those little guys need to isolate too! Count down the days on the chaulk board side…
Posted by Moonlight Creations by jamjam on Tuesday, October 6, 2020