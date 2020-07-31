Ellen Breaks Her Silence Over ‘Toxic” Work Environment

Ellen has finally come out and apologized amid multiple allegations of workplace misconduct that has now prompted an outside inquiry.

Ellen sent a memo out to express her sadness in learning about the accusations of the “toxic” workplace.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote.

“Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.” “For that, I am sorry,” she continued. “Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

According to reports, WarnerMedia plans to replace some staff including co-executive producer Ed Glavin.