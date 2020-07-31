Ellen Breaks Her Silence Over ‘Toxic” Work Environment
Things are changing at the Ellen Show!
Ellen has finally come out and apologized amid multiple allegations of workplace misconduct that has now prompted an outside inquiry.
Ellen sent a memo out to express her sadness in learning about the accusations of the “toxic” workplace.
“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote.
“Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.” “For that, I am sorry,” she continued. “Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”
According to reports, WarnerMedia plans to replace some staff including co-executive producer Ed Glavin.