Ellen Degeneres Has Signed A Massive Deal With HBO!

According to Variety, three of the shows ordered will be available sooner rather than later and the forth will be an original concept by Ellen and will include a pilot episode.

The shows include Ellen’s Home Design Challenge, a dating show called First Date Hotel and well as an animated kid’s series titled Little Ellen.

The new concept show is called Finding Einstein and is still in the development stages.

Ellen will still be doing her show, signing an additional three-year extension keeping the syndicated daytime talk show on the air until at least 2022.