Ellen DeGeneres Is Back On TV

Last month Ellen, like so many others announced the suspension of her TV show due to COVID-19. Yesterday the talk show host shared a message of hope for all essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. She also wanted to lift everyone’s spirits during this challenging time.

“Hey there. Me again. So, after some more thought, we have decided to suspend production completely until March 30th,” she tweeted. “We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy. I love you guys and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored.”

Ellen’s new living room show will serve as a distraction for those looking for a little pick me up!

“It is a strange time, and this is what we have to do right now,” DeGeneres said. “Hi, everyone, thanks for not being here,” she joked. DeGeneres said she was not supposed to do her show from her house until next season.

DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, is the director and camera operator during her special at-home show.