Ellen DeGeneres Is Getting A Major Award At The Golden Globes.

Ellen will be getting some serious hardware at the Golden Globes next year. The comedian will get a lifetime achievement award at the show recognizing her 25 year career!

Ellen is only the second recipient of the Carol Burnett Award which was first presented to Burnett herself at the Globes last year.

This award should look good next to her two other major awards, The Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour!

The Golden Globes for film and tv will happen in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5th 2020.