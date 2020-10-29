‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Will Be Bringing Back A Live Audience

This week, Ellen started seating 40 fan on the soundstage where she tapes her show. The 40 in-person people will be joined by 70 virtual attendees.

It’s good timing as Ellen runs Halloween themed shows and special events with strict pandemic protocols in place.

Ellen is known for wild Halloween fun as last year she dressed up as Cardi B, calling herself Cardi E. Other costumes of Ellen’s have included Sia, the Kardashians and Snooki!

Ellen is still struggling with low viewership due to the pandemic where viewership is down across the board but also due to the controversies surround her show which saw employees accuse Ellen and TV executives of workplace misconduct.

Watch, Ellen’s perfect Hallooween costumes for 2020!