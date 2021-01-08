Ellen Degeneres To Resume In-Studio Filming Next Week

The show starts taping on Monday.

The show will not have an audience and will work with a skeleton crew. Dr. Phil will be Ellen’s first guest!

“Ellen” was originally scheduled to return on Jan. 4 after airing reruns for nearly a month.

Ellen had her bout with COVID a couple of weeks ago, and one in five people in California are testing positive for the virus.

Due to extreme covid numbers in LA, both Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden are doing their shows remotely.