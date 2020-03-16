Ellen Says She’s Already Bored As TV Show Stops Taping Due To COVID-19

The Ellen Degeneres Show, like many others has stopped production with bosses saying no new shows until April.

Ellen officially told fans via twitter;

“Hey there. Me again. So, after some more thought, we have decided to suspend production completely until March 30th.

“We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy,” she added. “I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored.”

Reruns will air instead!