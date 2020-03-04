Ellen Shows Us How To Wash Our Hands In The Wake Of The Coronavirus Outbreak!
In case you don't know how...
A tutorial on hand-washing amid coronavirus outbreak!
Ellen gave viewers a lesson on hand-washing in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in true Ellen fashion.
During a segment of Tuesday, Ellen told the audience and everyone watching,
“I like to keep you up to date on all the latest viral trends. “And there’s a big one sweeping the world right now — it’s not a good one — I’m talking about the coronavirus.”
The comedian then went on to follow the World Health Organization’s step-by-step guide to hand-washing adding a little entertainment to the process!
So do it like Ellen!