Ellen Shows Us How To Wash Our Hands In The Wake Of The Coronavirus Outbreak!

In case you don't know how...

By Kool Celebrities

A tutorial on hand-washing amid coronavirus outbreak!

Ellen gave viewers a lesson on hand-washing in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in true Ellen fashion.

During a segment of Tuesday, Ellen told the audience and everyone watching,

“I like to keep you up to date on all the latest viral trends. “And there’s a big one sweeping the world right now — it’s not a good one — I’m talking about the coronavirus.”

The comedian then went on to follow the World Health Organization’s step-by-step guide to hand-washing adding a little entertainment to the process!

So do it like Ellen!

