Elliot Page Files For Divorce

Just weeks after coming out as transgender and non-binary, Elliot has filed for divorce from wife Emma Partner.

The Canadian couple had been together since 2018.

Papers have been filed and a statement released that reads in part; “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Page announced the change of pronouns to “he” and “they” in December, and Portner publicly expressed her support for the star, commenting on his Instagram post: “love you so much, Elliot.”