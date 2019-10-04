Elmo Is Getting His Own Talk Show!
Studio behind 'Sesame Street' is making an Elmo talk show
Sesame Street is said to be developing a talk show staring Elmo!
The show is called “The Not So Late Show with Elmo” where he will interview celebrity guests.
Production will star next month and will most likely stream on the new HBO Max channel.
A deal was announced for five new seasons of Sesame Street and will air starting next year on HBO Max- the deal also includes two animated series from the Children’s Television producers!