On Tuesday night, new mum Grimes confirmed the bizarre moniker as she explained the reasons behind it.

“X, the unknown variable,” she wrote. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

“A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.

(A=Archangel, my favourite song) (metal rat).”

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

This is Grimes first baby, while Musk shares 5 other boys with ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.