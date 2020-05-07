Listen Live

Elon Musk And His Girl Friend Grimes Have Confirmed The Name Of Their Newborn Son!

X Æ A-12 Musk

By Dirt/Divas

On Tuesday night, new mum Grimes confirmed the bizarre moniker as she explained the reasons behind it.

“X, the unknown variable,” she wrote. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

“A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.
(A=Archangel, my favourite song) (metal rat).”

This is Grimes first baby, while Musk shares 5 other boys with ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.

