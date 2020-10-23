Elton John Barbie Hits Walmarts Stores!

There is now an Elton John inspired Barbie and it’s being sold through Walmart for $50! Elton and Mattel teamed up for the purpose to pay tribute to the legendary performer!

The doll is on sale at Walmart for $50 and comes complete with a glittery top, flared denim jeans and an “Elton” embossed bomber jacket with star-printed sleeves and a rainbow-striped hem.

In honour of John’s style, the doll features “rainbow-striped platform boots, a purple bowler hat, and sparkly, pink-tinted sunglasses,” the website’s description explains.