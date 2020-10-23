Listen Live

Elton John Barbie Hits Walmarts Stores!

The legend calls it “a real honor”

By Dirt/Divas

There is now an Elton John inspired Barbie and it’s being sold through Walmart for $50! Elton and Mattel teamed up for the purpose to pay tribute to the legendary performer! 

 

The doll is on sale at Walmart for $50 and comes complete with a glittery top, flared denim jeans and an “Elton” embossed bomber jacket with star-printed sleeves and a rainbow-striped hem.

 

In honour of John’s style, the doll features “rainbow-striped platform boots, a purple bowler hat, and sparkly, pink-tinted sunglasses,” the website’s description explains.

 

Related posts

Who is the Top Latin Artist of All Time? Enrique Iglesias of Course!

‘Legally Blonde 3’ Pushed To 2022

Garth Brooks Injured His Hand In A Farming Accident