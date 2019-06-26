Elton John Had Written A Song For “The Lion King” Soundtrack!

Elton John has written a new song for “The Lion King” soundtrack live action movie!

The song is called Never Too Late and was revealed by Disney when they released the track listing for the album.

The album has some very family tunes including “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King,” “The Circle of Like,” “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” all of which were written by Sr Elton John.

There is still one track title that has not been released yet. The 14th track is said to be the one that Beyonce has written for the movie.