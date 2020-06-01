Elton John Lays Off Band Due To Pandemic

Elton John took a $75 million dollar hit when forced to cancel his Farewell Tour in March- money he and his partner David Furnish were relying on for retirement.

According to The Mail, insurance will not cover lost revenue for Sir Elton John. His long time band Davey Johnson and drummer Nigel Olsson, have been laid off until it can be determined that concerts can go ahead…

Elton has also laid off a number of staff who manage his $25 million home in Atlanta… Elton is said to be worth $445 million.