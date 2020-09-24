Elton John Reschedules North American Tour Dates For Farewell Tour!

Elton took to twitter to announced that the show must go on! But if you want to hang onto those tickets, you’ll have to wait until 2022!

The new set kicks off January 19, 2022, in New Orleans. He also announced rescheduled 2022 shows for Houston, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Toronto, and Montreal. Original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled performances.

The tour originally began in 2018 but came to a halt this year due to COVID-19. It does appear that refunds are also being offered in Toronto. Elton will return to Toronto on February 14th and 15th, 2022!