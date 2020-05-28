Elvis Presley’s Jockstrap Is Up For Grabs!

It’s a rhinestone-studded jockstrap that ended up with a private collect in Memphis.

And I bet you’re asking yourself, how much would said Jock Strap cost? The Manager of Paul Fraser Collectibles in Britain says it should go for about $50,656.71.

Presley is believed to have worn it several times in the 1970’s.

The Jock strap is up for sale along with other unusual celebrity memorabilia. There is a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair cut the same day she reportedly sang “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John Kennedy in 1962.