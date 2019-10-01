Emergency Services Are Playing the #TetrisChallenge
Zurich Police started a global trend
On September 1, Zurich Police gave us an inside look at the contents of a Police Cruiser.
The tetris-like placement of each safety item, gear and equipment produced an Emergency Services internet craze called #TetrisChallenge
Police, Paramedics and Firefighters are participating. Gravenhurst Fire Dept. shared this one today.
We picked our smallest truck for the #TetrisChallenge…small but mighty! pic.twitter.com/NGlG0UxaIc
— GravenhurstFIRE (@GravenhurstFIRE) October 1, 2019
Military have joined in on it as well.
This has also become a way to showcase the incredible organizational skills of Emergency Services.
A Transavia Airline may have won for biggest #TetrisChallenge picture. Somebody spent A LOT of time on this one.
Natuurlijk doen wij ook mee aan de #tetrischallenge! Heb jij je altijd al afgevraagd wat er allemaal in een Transavia-vliegtuig zit? Wij laten het je graag zien!
Hoeveel spullen denk jij dat hier liggen?#transavia #airline #airplane #transaviacrew pic.twitter.com/PHu3g2KY8A
— Transavia (@transavia) October 1, 2019