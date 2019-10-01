Emergency Services Are Playing the #TetrisChallenge

On September 1, Zurich Police gave us an inside look at the contents of a Police Cruiser.

The tetris-like placement of each safety item, gear and equipment produced an Emergency Services internet craze called #TetrisChallenge

Police, Paramedics and Firefighters are participating. Gravenhurst Fire Dept. shared this one today.

We picked our smallest truck for the #TetrisChallenge…small but mighty! pic.twitter.com/NGlG0UxaIc — GravenhurstFIRE (@GravenhurstFIRE) October 1, 2019

Military have joined in on it as well.

This has also become a way to showcase the incredible organizational skills of Emergency Services.

A Transavia Airline may have won for biggest #TetrisChallenge picture. Somebody spent A LOT of time on this one.