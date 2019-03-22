Emilia Clarke Says She Suffered Two Aneurysms While Filming Game Of Thrones!

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones) may seem like everything is perfect, she is the mother of dragons after all… But behind the scenes, its not always as it appears.

In an essay for the New Yorker, Emilia spoke out about the two aneurysms she secretly suffered while filming the show — both of which almost killed her. Emilia says it all started during the first season of Game of Thrones (2011)…After a medical episode at the gym, she was sent for an MRI scan and diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain. Happy to report, that Emilia is doing well…

Apart from continuing her acting career, Clarke is now throwing herself into charity. With partners in the U.S. and U.K., she developed Same You, an organization and that aims to provide treatment for people recovering from brain injuries and stroke.