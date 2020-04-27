Eminem Donates “Mom’s Spaghetti” To Hospital In Detroit

A rep for the Henry Ford Health System in Eminem’s hometown of Detroit posted a picture of the donation they received from the rapper to Instagram, thanking him for his help.

“Our #HealthcareHeroes “lost themselves” in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!”

“Mom’s Spaghetti” is a signature dish associated with the rapper. The reference is drawn from the 8 Mile hit “Lose Yourself. “

In the song, Eminem raps…

“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti/He’s nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready/To drop bombs, but he keeps on forgettin.’”

Mic Drop!

Eminem has yet to post anything on his social media confirming the donation. However, the spaghetti has a label that reads ‘Thank you Frontline Caregivers’ with a a Shady logo beneath.