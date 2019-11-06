Emma Watson Isn’t Single, She’s Self-Partnered!

In a new interview with Britain’s Vogue magazine, Emma revealed she’s not currently seeing anyone, and is “very happy” with her relationship status right now.

Emma continues, I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she told the magazine. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy (being single). I call it being self-partnered.”

Emma does admit that she does have some anxiety about being single coming up on the age of 30. (April 15th) She says its hard to face the fact that she’s not married with a baby by the age of 30…