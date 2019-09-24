EMMY Awards Sees Its Lowest Viewership Ever!

This is a decline of 32 per cent from last year’s ceremony, according to Nielsen data shared by Fox. The show’s viewership has seen a study decline in recent years but this year marks the first time the awards show has dropped below 10 million.

This year, the show took a page from the Oscars and ditched a host but did offer up a cheeky announcers as it went up against “Sunday Night Football.”

Nielsen declined to comment.

The ratings are part of a wider trend in the television industry, as consumers spend less time watching linear programming and traditional broadcast networks lose ground to streaming services.

Hollywood award shows have been hit particularly hard. The ratings for this year’s host-free Academy Awards were the second-lowest in telecast history, with some 29.6 million viewers.