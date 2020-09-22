Emmy Ratings Reach An All Time Low!

Despite host and producer Jimmy Kimmel’s best efforts, the Emmy’s fell short this year. The telecast averaged 6.1 million viewers, a drop off of about 12% from last year’s low viewership.

Last year’s show went without a host and saw the worst year for viewership ever, that is, until this year.

For what it’s worth, Kimmel held it together, the best he could considering the Emmy’s was up against Sunday night football and NBA playoffs!

The biggest winner on Sunday night was “Schitt’s Creek,” which swept all of the major comedy categories, including outstanding series.